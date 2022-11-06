Ronna McDaniel criticized President Biden’s recent prime-time address about threats to democracy as out of touch with the most pressing issues facing voters, a miscalculation the Republican National Committee chair argued that will boost the GOP on Tuesday.

Polls show that the economy and soaring inflation are the most important issues for voters as they prepare to cast their ballots, a subject that Democrats in competitive races have tried to shine a spotlight on as Mr. Biden and others in the party highlight far-right Republicans and former President Donald Trump.

“I have got a 10-minute video of Democrats denying elections from 2000 to 2020. This is not what the American people are caring about right now,” Ms. McDaniel said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “Our commander-in-chief, Joe Biden, going in front of the American people and talking about this and saying, ‘Oh, look at these issues with election deniers.’ Here’s what the Democrats are: they’re inflation deniers. They are crime deniers. They’re education deniers, literally.”

In a speech serving as his closing message before Election Day, Mr. Biden said last week that “democracy is on the ballot this year.”

The speech was quickly derided by Republicans as divisive and out of touch with voters.

The latest ABC News/Washington Post poll published Sunday showed 80% of likely voters consider the economy their top issue.

Some of the Democrats’ most vulnerable members this cycle, including Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, feel the party did “a poor job of communicating our approach to the economy,” according to The New York Times.

Sen. Cory Booker rejected that notion Sunday, arguing on ABC’s “This Week” that Democrats have campaigned on a variety of issues.

“The individual people I see out there campaigning are speaking towards the pocketbooks of this country and reminding people about what Donald Trump’s agenda was when he had the reins,” the New Jersey Democrat said.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.