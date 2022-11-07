A total of 55 completed SAT tests from high schoolers in El Paso, Texas, were lost after the sheets flew out the UPS truck that was transporting them.

El Paso Independent School District officials said the tests were “securely submitted” to UPS after the test was administered at El Paso High School on Oct. 27, according to KTSM-TV.

UPS told CNN that whatever was involved with the driver is “not representative of UPS protocols and methods, and we are addressing this with him.”

The only recourse being offered to the dozens of unlucky students would be to retake the test at no cost on Dec. 10.

Students are — understandably — miffed by the circumstances.

“Either apply for the ACT, which is a test that we don’t know anything about, or pay again for the SAT and take it in December. Today is the last day that you can even pay for the cheaper version,” senior Ezra Ponzio told KFOX-TV last week.

The SAT, or Scholastic Assessment Test, determines a student’s reading, math and writing acumen. The ACT stands for American College Testing and measures a student’s readiness for college.

Mr. Ponzio was hoping to apply early for Texas A&M University, but the lost SAT test is forcing him to adapt.

Student Body President Zyenna Martinez told KTSM she’s concerned about the personal information on the lost tests floating around in public.

“Our location where we live, our address, our date of birth, all of our information. And it stinks because our identity is out there right now,” Ms. Martinez said.

