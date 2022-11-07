A California father and admitted fentanyl addict has been arrested on homicide charges after his nearly 2-year-old daughter died from overdosing on the synthetic opioid.

Livermore police said that they arrested 22-year-old Justin Pittman last week following an investigation into the baby’s death that found the toddler had “toxic levels of fentanyl in her blood” when she died in August.

Mr. Pittman was determined during the investigation to be the child’s sole caretaker. He also admitted to authorities that he was addicted to fentanyl.

He was arrested on charges of homicide and child abuse causing death, and is being held at the Santa Rita Jail without bail. The investigation is ongoing.

“Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous drug and impacts the lives of many,” Livermore Police Chief Jeramy Young said in a statement. “Fentanyl use and the illegal distribution of the drug is a nationwide epidemic. This is a tragic loss for the family and our community, and I look forward to justice being served so there is some closure.”

Authorities were originally called to a home about an unresponsive baby on Aug. 18.

Both responding officers and then paramedics attempted to save the child’s life, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

