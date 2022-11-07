Makers of the leading COVID-19 vaccines have launched trials of a two-in-one shot that would attack the coronavirus and influenza, hoping a single shot will be more convenient than a poke in both arms.

Pfizer and BioNTech last week started trying out a shot that combines its COVID-19 bivalent shot, which attacks the original strain and new variants, with a flu shot that deploys groundbreaking messenger-RNA technology.

The phase 1 trial enrolled 180 adults ages 18 to 64 in the U.S. The participants will be monitored for six months.

Moderna, a Massachusetts company that makes the other leading COVID-19 shot, enrolled people ages 18 to 75 in a trial that combines its mRNA vaccine with a flu shot. A separate large trial studying its mRNA-based flu shot is in advanced stages and entered phase 3 over the summer.

The mRNA technology uses a snippet of genetic code that teaches the body to fight pathogens. Though studied for decades, the COVID-19 pandemic offered the first widespread use of the platform. Some people are skittish about the technology, since it is relatively new in terms of public application, though scientists say it is a nimble platform and could be wielded against several pathogens.

“The flexibility and manufacturing speed of the mRNA technology has demonstrated that it is well-suited for other respiratory diseases,” said Annaliesa Anderson, senior vice president and chief scientific officer of vaccine research and development at Pfizer. “This is an exciting step in our ongoing journey with BioNTech as we collectively look to transform the prevention of infectious diseases around the world.”

For now, federal and state health officials are pleading with Americans to get an updated booster shot for COVID-19 and a separate flu shot ahead of a possible winter surge in both diseases.

White House COVID-19 Coordinator Ashish Jha likes to joke that God gave people two arms so they could get both shots in the same visit.

