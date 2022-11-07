Key House Republicans have demanded the secretary of Labor preserve evidence of how it’s grappled with the massive amount of fraud in the pandemic unemployment program, saying the department’s response to the theft of perhaps hundreds of billions of dollars has been “unacceptable.”

Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, the top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, along with Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio, said the administration has been particularly bad about trying to claw back the stolen money.

In a letter to Secretary Marty Walsh, first obtained by The Washington Times, they instructed Mr. Walsh to preserve the department’s documents showing what officials knew about the extent of fraud and when they knew it. And they asked Mr. Walsh to provide answers to a series of letters probing how fraud has been handled.

Both moves suggest a preview of the kinds of questions the Labor Department and others who oversaw trillions in pandemic spending are likely to face should the GOP win control of one of the chambers of Congress in this week’s elections.

“The lack of a sufficient response and action from the administration to date is disappointing and unacceptable,” the Republicans wrote.

Democrats have probed the pandemic, but their efforts have been heavily focused on dinging the Trump administration’s handling of the virus.

SEE ALSO: Inspector general says unemployment money was spent on drugs, guns

The Times has reached out to the Labor Department for comment.

Government watchdogs are still trying to piece together estimates of total levels of fraud and abuse, though outside estimates for pandemic unemployment insurance (UI) alone run from the tens of billions up to nearly half of the roughly $800 billion spent.

Even taking a midpoint estimate of $200 billion or so suggests a fraud of mammoth proportions.

The Small Business Administration’s two major pandemic loan programs were also beset with fraud.

And even specialty programs such as emergency rental assistance are now showing signs of having been scammed.

The Republicans said the levels demand attention. They said the model used — pushing money out the door with few accountability checks, then trying to recapture it later — has failed.

“The amount of UI fraud is staggering, which is why congressional Republicans have repeatedly sought information about the billions of taxpayer dollars stolen due to fraud and worked to stop the ‘pay and chase’ model and improve accountability in pandemic unemployment programs,” Mr. Brady and Mr. Wenstrup wrote in their letter Thursday. “Today we reiterate our requests for information about the administration’s knowledge of UI fraud and what is being done to recover stolen dollars.”

They pointed to letters from May 2021, February 2022 and May 2022 where they asked for answers. They said they still haven’t received a response to the initial letter, and the Labor Department’s answers to the other two letters were “insufficient.”

The Republicans also tried to force a Resolution of Inquiry — a way to prod information from the Executive Branch — through the Ways and Means Committee in July, but were derailed by Democrats,

Only a tiny fraction of the hundreds of billions in fraudulent payments has been recovered so far.

Experts say that’s because so much of it — particularly the unemployment money — was paid out to criminal syndicates abroad, or was paid to U.S. accounts but quickly moved abroad.

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.