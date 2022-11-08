A failed flier out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida was busted trying to smuggle a handgun aboard a plane by wrapping the weapon in paper and hiding it inside a raw chicken.

The loaded chicken was detected inside the passenger’s carry-on bag as it was screened by the Transportation Security Administration.

“This idea wasn’t even half-baked; it was raw, greasy, and obviously unsupervised,” the TSA noted in an Instagram post, replete with fowl puns.

The passenger was a woman flying from Fort Lauderdale to Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti. The unnamed woman has been referred to Customs and Border Protection, according to the Miami Herald.

“Every passenger bears the responsibility of knowing what the laws are on both sides of their journey if intending to travel with a gun. It can never be in your carry-on bag, and it may be illegal to transport in your checked bag as well,” TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz told the Herald.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.