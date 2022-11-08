President Biden picked up the phone late Tuesday to offer kudos to Democrats who won their races on a night in which Republicans were on track to retake the House and his party risked losing its Senate majority.

Mr. Biden called up Massachusetts Gov.-elect Maura Healey, who served as state attorney general and was on track to win the governor’s race easily.

She will be the first female governor of Massachusetts and the first open lesbian to serve as a governor in the U.S.

Mr. Biden also called Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee, who won his race, and Sen.-elect Peter Welch of Vermont, who will leave the House and take over for retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy, another Democrat.

The White House said Mr. Biden called Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who won a second term; Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, who won reelection in New York; Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who was poised to win a bellwether race in Virginia; and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester in Delaware.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.