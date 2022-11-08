President Biden’s approval rating dropped slightly to 39%, a potential new warning sign for Democrats as voters head to the polls in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

The Reuters-Ipsos poll, released late Monday, found that Mr. Biden’s approval rating dropped 1 percentage point from surveys conducted last month that showed his approval rating at 40%.

However, it is an improvement over his earlier poll numbers. Mr. Biden’s approval rating dropped to as low as 36% in the same polls in May and June.

The poll found that roughly 33% of respondents say the economy is the country’s biggest problem. About 1 in 10 ranked crime as the nation’s biggest problem, while 1 in 15 said the biggest problem was the end of a nationwide right to abortion.

Mr. Biden’s low approval ratings have kept him on the sidelines in key midterm races. He has stayed away from tight House and Senate races in swing states and instead campaigned in solidly blue states like Maryland and New York.

Republicans are increasingly optimistic they will win big in the midterm elections. Polls signal that the GOP will regain control of the House and possibly flip the Senate.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.