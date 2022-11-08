A new study shows the average time kids spent looking at a screen increased substantially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new study, conducted by JAMA Pediatrics, compiled data from 46 studies on around 30,000 children from Jan. 1 2020, to March 5 this year.

The average time spent looking at screens, whether computer, phone or TV, increased from 162 minutes per day to 246 minutes.

While all age groups increased screen time during the pandemic, the study notes that teenagers saw the steepest rise due to their having more direct access to personal devices.

While some have noted that the increase in screen time may be due to parental stress and an inability to monitor the children effectively, the study says the results should be viewed in a larger context.

“To limit the spread of COVID-19, numerous restrictions were imposed on youths, including school closures, isolation requirements, social distancing and cancellation of extracurricular activities, which independently or collectively may have shifted screen time patterns,” the study reads.

Researchers cautioned against thinking the screen habits of children, as well as adults, are only temporary.

“The observed increase in screen time during the COVID-19 pandemic may be temporary and context-dependent for some youths,” the study reads. “However, for others, sustained problematic screen use habits may be formed. Practitioners working with children, adolescents and families should focus on promoting healthy device habits among youths.”

• Vaughn Cockayne can be reached at vcockayne@washingtontimes.com.