Cornell University is suspending all fraternity parties and social events following a reported sexual assault over the weekend and the suspected drugging of at least four students since the start of the semester while attending fraternity-related events.

The decision was made voluntarily Sunday during an emergency meeting of the school’s Interfraternity Council, the governing body for Cornell’s Greek life, according to a Monday statement from university President Martha E. Pollack and Vice President of Student and Campus Life Ryan Lombardi.

“Fraternity leaders will take this time to implement stronger health and safety plans,” the joint statement said. “No IFC-affiliated social events will resume until student leaders and Cornell staff are confident activities can take place responsibly and safely.”

The suspension comes after a victim told Cornell police that they were sexually assaulted during the predawn hours Sunday morning.

Last Friday, university police said that they have been made aware of at least four incidents where students reported consuming little to no alcohol at an off-campus party but still becoming incapacitated. One of those students who contacted police said that they were exposed to Rohypnol, or “roofies.”

“We reiterate that Cornell must be a caring community where all students feel respected and safe,” Ms. Pollack and Mr. Lombardi’s statement concluded. “We must all remain firm in our conviction that this behavior must be eradicated from our community, whether or not we – or our organizations – were directly involved.”

