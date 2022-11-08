D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser easily won reelection on Tuesday, becoming the second mayor in the city’s history to be elected to a third term.

Ms. Bowser, a Democrat, faced independent Rodney Red Grant and Republican Stacia Hall. The Associated Press called her race shortly after 9 p.m.

The District does not have any term limits on elected offices.

Ms. Bowser was victorious in the Democratic primary earlier this year against two members of the D.C. Council and a local lawyer, which effectively sealed her reelection bid in the heavily Democratic city.

The District’s race was largely driven by the issues of crime and public safety in the city, as well as pandemic recovery and economic revitalization.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.