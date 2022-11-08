Rep. Don Beyer took his expected victory in a deep blue Northern Virginia district, handily defeating GOP newcomer Karina Lipsman.

Mr. Beyer won the 8th Congressional District by 76.7% by 21.8%, according to the Associated Press. He represents the affluent and staunchly liberal Washington, D.C., suburbs of Arlington and Alexandria.

Mr. Beyer took office in 2015 and is a reliable Democratic vote.

Ms. Lipsman, who campaigned in the style of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, sought to paint him as a career politician who is out-of-step with an increasingly diverse district.

Ms. Lipsman is a Ukrainian immigrant who ran as a pragmatic moderate.

In the closing days of the campaign, the Republican candidate sought to tie Mr. Beyer to communist China after news broke that the congressman fired his scheduler after she had sought congressional meetings on behalf of the Chinese Embassy.

Mr. Beyer’s office denied any knowledge of her intentions, adding that the lawmaker was “deeply upset” by the revelations.

