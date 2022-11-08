Republican J.D. Vance on Tuesday emerged victorious in his race against Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan for an open Senate seat in Ohio.

Mr. Vance, a venture capitalist and author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” will replace retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman.

With an estimated 87% of the vote counted, Mr. Vance held a 54% to 46% lead over Mr. Ryan.

Mr. Ryan ran a stronger-than-anticipated campaign in the red-trending state, vowing to be a warrior for the working class.

He played up his support for parts of former President Donald Trump’s agenda, especially on trade, and cast himself as an independent voice despite voting in lockstep with President Biden.

Mr. Vance, however, scored Mr. Trump’s widely coveted primary endorsement.

He claimed the mantle of Trumpism and the MAGA movement in a state Mr. Trump easily won in back-to-back presidential races.

