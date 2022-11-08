Rep. Jennifer Wexton of Virginia will serve another term in Congress, after narrowly defeating Republican Hung Cao in a critical victory for House Democrats.

Ms. Wexton, who was a heavy target from the House GOP campaign arm, defeated Mr. Cao after 9 p.m., according to projections from NBC and CNN.

Ms. Wexton came to Congress in 2019 after defeating former Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock in a bullish year for Democrats.

The congresswoman is a former domestic violence prosecutor and state lawmaker. She will serve her third term next year.

Ms. Wexton sought to paint Mr. Cao, a retired Navy captain and Vietnamese refugee, as an extremist who stood by 2021 Capitol rioters and praised the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Mr. Cao vowed to bring a staunch conservative viewpoint to Congress in his campaign, attacking the Democrats’ “assault” on the U.S. Constitution.

Mr. Cao was one of several immigrant candidates and veterans running on a Republican ticket this cycle.

Ms. Wexton‘s race was seen as a critical test for Republicans on their ability to flip incumbent seats, with expectations of taking control of the House.

