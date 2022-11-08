Pennsylvania’s closely watched Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz was too close to call late Tuesday, with elections officials warning that the final result could take several more days to determine.

Mr. Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, held a narrow lead over Mr. Oz, a celebrity TV physician, hours after polls closed. With more than two-thirds of precincts reporting after 11 p.m. Tuesday, the Democrat was leading by 49.7% to 47.8%.

But several counties were slow to report complete results Tuesday night. Officials in Bucks County, a populous suburb of Philadelphia, said they expected to have all mail-in ballots scanned and counted by sometime Wednesday.

Pennsylvania acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman said the final count statewide will likely take several days.

“Pennsylvania once again executed a free, fair and secure election,” she said. “Election officials in all 67 counties are well aware that the eyes of the nation are on the Keystone State tonight. And they are counting as fast as they can.”

The race was one of the most expensive in the nation, as both parties fought to claim the seat of Republican Sen. Patrick J. Toomey, who is retiring.

The outcome could determine which party controls the Senate, which is currently split 50-50 with the tie-breaking vote cast by Vice President Kamala Harris for Democrats.

Mr. Fetterman is battling the effects of a stroke he suffered in May.

