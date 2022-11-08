Democrat Josh Shapiro was elected governor of Pennsylvania Tuesday, easily defeating Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano, a staunch Trump ally.

Mr. Shapiro, the state attorney general, will succeed Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who is term-limited.

Mr. Mastriano’s campaign never gained much traction amid accusations that he is an extremist who supported Mr. Trump’s efforts to overturn President Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania in 2020.

The Democrat’s victory was an example of ticket-splitting in Pennsylvania, where some voters supported both Mr. Shapiro and Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz.

