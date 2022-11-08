NEW YORK — New York’s gubernatorial candidates made final stops around the city giving their final campaign pitches to voters.

“TODAY is the day we FIRE Kathy Hochul, TAKE BACK our streets, END one-party rule, and SAVE Our State!” Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin wrote on his Twitter account. “It’s time to restore New York to glory. Get out and VOTE VOTE VOTE.”

Democrat incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, who started Election Day on the Upper East Side of Manhattan at the 86th Street subway station, said in a tweet, “Safety from gun violence. Good-paying union jobs. Our clean energy future. Investments in schools, housing, and health care.” She added, “Abortion access and bodily autonomy. There’s so much on the line today — vote.”

Mr. Zeldin needs at least 30% of support from New York City voters and wider margins in Westchester, Rockland and other counties around the state to be successful.

The last time the state had a Republican governor was in 2006 with George Pataki.

The Washington Times spoke to voters at a Manhattan precinct on the Upper East Side, long represented by Democrats.

Most voters the Times spoke with said they cast their ballots for Mrs. Hochul, citing Mr. Zeldin’s relationship with former President Donald Trump, his vote for not certifying the 2020 presidential election in certain states or abortion rights.

Some said they voted for Mr. Zeldin over their concern about rising crime in the city, the central platform theme of his campaign.

Tom, 62, an unaffiliated voter who works as an editor in the pharmaceutical industry, said he voted for Mr. Zeldin because of crime in the city.

Mrs. Hochul “actually said to Lee Zeldin, ‘Why do you care so much about crime?’ Oh my God,” he said, adding the economy influenced his vote. “I just don’t want to pay $8 for a dozen eggs.”

Bob, 50, a real estate lawyer affiliated with the Democratic Party, planned to vote for Mr. Zeldin because of city crime and said of his peers, “I would say more are voting Republican than ever before.”

Mrs. Hochul campaigned on gun control and abortion rights, and Democrats in the city also responded to these issues.

“Those are the two things driving my decision,” said Liesel, a 32-year-old lawyer.

Ari, a 39-year-old Democratic lawyer, said he voted for Mrs. Hochul because Mr. Zeldin voted “to overturn the (2020 presidential) election.

Jonathan, a 79-year-old neurologist, would only say that Mr. Zeldin’s affiliation with Mr. Trump was why he voted for Mrs. Hochul.

• Kerry Picket can be reached at kpicket@washingtontimes.com.