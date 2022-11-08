SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) - The Latest on COP27, this year’s annual UN summit on climate change.

World leaders are making the case for tougher action to tackle global warming Tuesday, as this year’s international climate talks in Egypt heard growing calls for fossil fuel companies to help pay for the damage they have helped cause to the planet. The U.S. mid-term election were hanging over the talks Tuesday, with many environmental campaigners worried that defeat for the Democrats could make it harder for President Joe Biden to pursue his ambitious climate agenda.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

