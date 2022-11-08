DENVER — Sen. Michael Bennet, Colorado Democrat, was projected as the winner Tuesday in his bid for a third term, defying the midterm Republican wave by defeating GOP construction company owner Joe O’Dea in the increasingly blue Rocky Mountain state.

Multiple media outlets called the race for Mr. Bennet, 57, after a campaign featuring blasts by the O’Dea campaign at his lackluster legislative record and 98% support for President Biden.

Mr. O’Dea, a first-time candidate, sought to attract moderate voters by distancing himself from former President Donald Trump and staking out a pro-choice stance on abortion. Democrats accused him of flip-flopping over his vote for a 2020 initiative limiting abortions after 22 weeks’ gestation.

Mr. O’Dea said last month he would “openly campaign” against Mr. Trump, prompting the ex-president to declare that “MAGA doesn’t Vote for stupid people with big mouths. Good luck Joe!”

Mr. Bennet, the former Denver Public Schools superintendent, was appointed to the Senate in 2009 to fill a vacancy left by Ken Salazar when he was appointed Interior Secretary. The next year he defeated Republican Ken Buck to hold the seat.

Mr. Bennet ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, but dropped out after the New Hampshire primary.

