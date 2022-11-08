Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger will serve another term in Congress, after narrowly defeating Republican Yesli Vega in a close Virginia House race.

Ms. Spanberger, who ran on a public safety and economy-focused campaign, narrowly defeated Ms. Vega in a race called by CNN and NBC News. Virginia’s 7th district includes much of Prince William County, Fredericksburg, and Spotsylvania.

Ms. Spanberger is a member of the centrist Blue Dog Coalition and has governed in a bipartisan fashion in Congress, while also being a reliable vote for her party. President Biden called to congratulate her Tuesday night.

Ms. Vega is a Prince William County Board supervisor and an auxiliary deputy with the county sheriff’s office. She helped with Hispanic outreach efforts for Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s campaign last year.

Ms. Vega ran on portraying Ms. Spanberger as a fake moderate who has voted 100% with the Biden agenda and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Ms. Spanberger sought to cast Ms. Vega as being anti-police, putting out ads saying she had voted against funding law enforcement in local county budgets.

Ms. Spanberger came to Congress in 2018, after defeating former Republican Rep. Dave Brat.

