JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis easily secured a second term on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Charlie Crist in a race that centered on the state’s resistance to COVID-19 lockdowns and mandates and the rejection of left-wing “woke” ideology in schools.

Mr. Crist, who recently represented the state’s 13th District in Congress and was governor from 2007-2011, never posed much of a threat to Mr. DeSantis, in part because of Mr. DeSantis’ popularity, but also because the state has become redder in recent years. Republicans now outnumber Democrats by approximately 300,000 voters.

Multiple news outlets projected Mr. DeSantis was the winner when he led 57.4% to 41.9% with 68% of the votes counted in the Sunshine State.

The race attracted national interest because Mr. DeSantis is considered a top presidential contender in 2024, although he has not indicated he plans to run.

Mr. DeSantis has raised near-record sums for a governor’s race and has attracted support from dozens of the nation’s wealthiest donors as well as a political group actively pushing the Navy veteran and Harvard Law graduate to get into the presidential race.

His potential candidacy has attracted the attention of former President Trump, who is expected to announce a third presidential bid on Nov. 15 from Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach estate.

Mr. Trump, 76, brags about poll numbers that show his support far exceeding Mr. DeSantis, 44, in a GOP primary matchup.

Mr. Trump, known for crafting death-blow nicknames for opponents, coined “Ron De-Sanctimonius” at a recent rally in Pennsylvania, fueling more speculation about a 2024 rivalry.

Mr. Trump, whose 2018 endorsement helped Mr. DeSantis win his first term, voted for him in the governor’s race on Tuesday.

Mr. DeSantis, who is a former member of Congress, ran a campaign that touted his pandemic policies, which defied the Biden administration and blue-state policies by keeping businesses and schools open and banning mask and vaccine mandates.

Mr. Crist, 66, was dogged throughout the campaign by attack ads that showed him voicing support for raising taxes and imposing vaccine mandates.

He struggled to land attacks on Mr. DeSantis.

During the only debate between the two candidates, Mr. Crist tried to force Mr. DeSantis to promise voters he will not quit the job of governor to run against President Biden in 2024.

“The only worn-out old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture right now is Charlie Crist,” Mr. DeSantis responded.

• Susan Ferrechio can be reached at sferrechio@washingtontimes.com.