Two convicted sex offenders were caught illegally trying to cross the U.S. southern border into Texas last week, Customs and Border Protection officials said Tuesday.

CBP said that Border Patrol agents apprehended Nicaraguan national Jimmy Palacio-Ramirez, 48, near Eagle Pass on Oct. 30. Palacio-Ramirez had previously been convicted of assault to commit rape in San Jose, California in 1995. He was last removed from the U.S. in 2011.

Agents near Eagle Pass also apprehended Mexican national Pedro Valdez-Garcia, 55, in a group of 11 people trying to cross the border on Nov. 1.

Valdez-Garcia was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Ottawa, Illinois, in 2005. He was last deported in 2007.

Both face up to 20 years in prison for trying to re-enter the U.S. after having been previously convicted of a felony.

