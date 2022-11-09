Three Americans who were found dead last week inside their Airbnb in Mexico City are suspected of dying from carbon monoxide poisoning, according to authorities.

The cause of death for 28-year-olds Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall and Courtez Hall, 33, was listed as carbon monoxide poisoning, according to an autopsy report obtained Tuesday by Bloomberg News.

Security guards in the apartment complex where the Airbnb was said they reported a strong smell of gas to police, according to the outlet.

The three American tourists were in Mexico City to celebrate the Day of the Dead festivities.

Ms. Florence was on the phone with her boyfriend who was in the U.S. on Oct. 30 when she told him that she began to feel ill and that something wasn’t right, WAVY-TV reported.

The call soon disconnected, so Ms. Florence’s boyfriend called the Airbnb host to do a welfare check. That’s when authorities found all three of the tourists dead inside their unit.

“To lose your child is one thing, but in a whole other country and having to maneuver language barriers and travel and trying to get his body home, it’s been a lot,” said Mr. Marshall’s mother, Jennifer Marshall, according to WAVY.

Florence ran her own candle-making business in the Virginia Beach area. Marshall and Hall were both teachers working in New Orleans.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.