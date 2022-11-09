A group of the House’s most far-left members known as the “Squad” faced easy reelections Tuesday night in their deep-blue districts.

The half-dozen Democrats, which includes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, all won handily by double digits against their Republican challengers in districts that President Biden also carried by double digits in 2020.

“We do this with small dollars, every time,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez of New York wrote in a tweet. “I remain grateful to all of you who make a new kind of governance possible.”

The other “Squad” members include Reps. Jamaal Bowman of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Cori Bush of Missouri and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

The Associated Press called all of their races, though some votes continued to be tabulated as of Wednesday morning. Their landslide victories came after some faced primary challenges from more moderate Democrats earlier this year.

“In Minnesota we don’t just welcome refugees, we send them *back* to Congress,” Ms. Omar tweeted, who immigrated to the U.S. as a child from a Kenyan refugee camp after fleeing Somalia’s civil war. “We win when we call out the radical authoritarian Republican Party’s continued efforts to attack our democracy and concentrate power in the hands of billionaires and the corporate elite.”

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.