District Attorney General Karl A. Racine is set to make a “major announcement” Thursday related to the Washington Commanders, his office said Wednesday.

Mr. Racine, who will hold a press conference, began investigating owner Dan Snyder and the Commanders last fall regarding allegations of workplace misconduct, though his office didn’t confirm there was an active probe until this past April. An official for Mr. Racine said then his office had obtained more than half a million pages of documents from the Commanders and the NFL.

Thursday’s press conference comes after a report last month that Mr. Racine was planning to take action against the team as his investigation neared its final stage. An unnamed source told The Washington Post that “Dan Snyder, the Commanders and the NFL will soon face accountability for their actions.” The source said Snyder would “no longer be able to dodge subpoenas or avoid testifying or answering questions.”

Since then, the Commanders announced that Dan and Tanya Snyder have hired an investment bank to explore “potential transactions” that include a possible sale of the team.

A team spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment regarding Mr. Racine’s announcement. The spokesperson said last month that the team was fully cooperative with the probe “because it has nothing to hide.”

Mr. Racine said in April that the details around the Commanders’ controversies were “deeply troubling.” His office issued a statement on his behalf after the House Oversight and Reform Committee sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission and attorneys general in Virginia, Maryland and the District regarding allegations that the Commanders had committed financial improprieties.

In addition to Mr. Racine’s office, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has also confirmed that he’s looking into the allegations. Mr. Miyares’ probe was launched in April.

The probes are part of five investigations into Mr. Snyder. The NFL, Congress and the U.S. attorney’s office in Eastern District Virginia are the other ongoing probes — the latter of which is a criminal investigation centered around the allegations of financial improprieties.

• Matthew Paras can be reached at mparas@washingtontimes.com.