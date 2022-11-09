The electric moped-sharing service Revel is stopping service in D.C. after Nov. 22.

Users with credits remaining after that date will be able to use them in New York or San Francisco.

“This was a really hard decision for us to make — we’ve loved serving D.C. over the past three years and building a community there. Our mopeds will remain available in New York City and San Francisco along with our Rideshare service and EV fast charging Superhub network,” a Revel spokesperson told The Washington Times.

Revel’s all-electric rideshare service is available in only New York, according to DCist, a site that covers Washington.

Revel’s departure means that, for the first time since it launched in 2019, D.C.’s pilot program for moped rideshares lacks an operating partner.

Plans for fellow rideshare service Lime to provide mopeds ultimately fell through when Lime decided to home in on its scooter fleet instead, according to DCist.

