Gov. Glenn Youngkin sent Nancy Pelosi a handwritten apology after the Virginia Republican made a campaign-trail remark about the House speaker’s husband, Paul Pelosi, being attacked by an intruder.

Mr. Youngkin’s letter to Mrs. Pelosi was postmarked Nov. 1, shortly after he made the remark while campaigning with Republican congressional candidate Yesli Vega.

“There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send her back to be with him in California,” Mr. Youngkin told a crowd.

The governor later said he regretted the comment, saying he didn’t respond well to the incident.

“At the end of the day, I really wanted to express the fact that what happened to Speaker Pelosi’s husband was atrocious. And I didn’t do a great job,” Mr. Youngkin told Punchbowl.

Mr. Pelosi was attacked by a California man who broke into this San Francisco home and hit him with a hammer.

The suspect was reportedly searching for Mrs. Pelosi, and was charged with assault and attempted kidnapping.

Mr. Pelosi, who suffered injuries to his head, right arm and hands, underwent successful surgery and has returned home.

