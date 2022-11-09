Republican Marcus Molinaro defeated Democrat Josh Riley Wednesday in New York’s 19th Congressional District.

The win was a comeback for Mr. Molinaro after he lost a special election back in August under the previous congressional lines of the 19th District, which Democrats viewed as a bellwether for their success running on abortion access against Republicans.

Mr. Molinaro, who is the Dutchess County executive, prevailed this time around in a tight race against Mr. Riley, who is a former congressional staffer and Labor Department policy analyst.

The Associated Press called the race for Mr. Molinaro on Wednesday when he led 51% to 49% with 95% of the vote tallied.

Mr. Molinaro started his political career at 19 as mayor of Tivoli, New York, before serving in the state legislature. He later became the GOP nominee for governor. He won reelection as Dutchess County executive in 2019.

