A handful of New York Republicans had a strong showing in the midterms, winning House seats thanks to an inflated GOP turnout in districts aided by Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin’s bid for governor.

Although Mr. Zeldin conceded defeat Wednesday in his race against Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, the anti-crime and pocketbook message he ran on resonated with voters in districts outside of New York City.

Republicans won all four races on Long Island, and House Democrats’ campaign arm Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney conceded his race Wednesday in the state’s 17th Congressional District.

“This was a suburban revolt against city democrats. Voters said ‘give Kathy Hochul a chance, but tell Washington and the Albany legislature that they’d better fix the economy and crime. Or else,’” New York Democratic consultant Hank Sheinkopf told The Washington Times.

All four Republicans won elections in Long Island by Wednesday afternoon, two of which were flipped from blue to red.

George Santos defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman in the 3rd Congressional District, flipping the seat previously held by former Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi.

Republican Anthony D’Esposito defeated Democrat Laura Gillen in the 4th District, 52% to 48%, a seat previously held by retiring Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice.

One of the biggest upsets this cycle was in the Hudson Valley. Mr. Maloney, a five-term lawmaker and chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, lost to Republican Mike Lawler for the 17th Congressional District.

Mr. Lawler led Mr. Maloney by about 50.6 percent to 49.4 percent.

In the Finger Lakes region of the state, Republican Marc Molinaro, Dutchess County executive, won the newly drawn 19th Congressional District after defeating Democrat Josh Riley 51.1% to 48.9%.

The district under the previous lines was represented by former Rep. Antonio Delgado, a Democrat, who left Congress after he was tapped to be Gov. Kathy Hochul’s lieutenant governor and running mate in this election cycle.

• Kerry Picket can be reached at kpicket@washingtontimes.com.