J.D. Vance, Ohio’s newly minted Republican senator-elect, made no mention of Donald Trump in his victory speech Tuesday despite receiving the former president’s endorsement.

Mr. Vance returned to his more centrist bent after edging out the Democratic challenger, Rep. Tim Ryan, to hold on to the Republican seat vacated by retiring Sen. Rob Portman in his speech.

“Whether you voted for me or not, the thing I promise to do is go to the United States Senate and fight every single day for the people of Ohio,” Mr. Vance said.

Mr. Vance was a staunch critic of Mr. Trump in the lead-up to the 2016 election, describing himself as a “Never Trump guy” and slamming Mr. Trump as an “idiot.” The Yale Law graduate floated the idea of voting for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 runoff against Mr. Trump.

The former Marine and author of “Hillbilly Elegy” secured Mr. Trump’s tenuous endorsement in April, helping him eke out Ohio’s Republican primary in May.

“This is not an easy endorsement for me to make because I like and respect some of the other candidates in the race — they’ve said great things about ‘Trump’ and, like me, they love Ohio and love our country,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump continued to campaign heavily for Mr. Vance in the lead-up to the midterms, organizing several large-scale rallies in Ohio.

But on Tuesday, Mr. Vance made no mention of Mr. Trump, despite thanking dozens of people involved in his campaign.

