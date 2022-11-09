President Biden said on Wednesday he is keeping hope alive that Democrats will maintain control of the House after the GOP’s “red wave” largely failed to materialize in the midterm elections.

In a White House address following Tuesday’s pivotal election, Mr. Biden lauded his party’s defense against the anticipated Republican onslaught.

“Here’s what we do know: While the press and the pundits were predicting a giant ‘red wave,’ it didn’t happen,” he said.

“We’ve lost very few seats for certain,” he said. “We still have the possibility of keeping the House, but it’s going to be close.”

Republicans are on track to gain control of the House, but the overwhelming majority the party had hoped for is no longer a reality. The Senate remains up for grabs, pending results from key races in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia — which could take weeks to decide.

Republicans have pledged a series of investigations, including a probe into the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and Hunter Biden’s business dealings, should they take control of Congress. They could force Mr. Biden to make tough calls to veto Republican-backed bills.

The president shrugged off the likelihood of GOP investigations of his family and his administration.

“Lots of luck in your senior years, my coach used to say,” the president said. “I think the American public wants us to move on. … It’s almost comedy [from Republicans]. I can’t control what they’re going to do. All I can do is continue to try to make life better for the American people.”

Mr. Biden acknowledged the obvious on Monday — that the next two years would be “more difficult” if Republicans take control.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.