Republican Zach Nunn won a close race to oust Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne, eliminating the last Iowa Democrat left in Congress and giving the GOP a much-needed pickup.

Mr. Nunn, a state senator and U.S. Air Force officer, defeated Mrs. Axne in a close race. The unofficial vote count was 50.3% to 49.7%.

In the campaign, he hammered Mrs. Axne on inflation and the economy, mirroring the platform of Republicans nationwide.

Mrs. Axne came to Congress in 2018 in a strong year for Democrats. She narrowly won her race then, becoming the sole Democrat in Iowa’s four-member delegation.

Mr. Nunn’s win was a bright spot for Republicans who fell short of expectations for a “red wave” on Tuesday but will likely still claim the majority in the House.

