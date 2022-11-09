A fish supplier for Giant Food is recalling 540 cases of sockeye smoked salmon due to the potential for listeria contamination, the Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday.

Seven Seas International USA LLC, based in St. Petersburg, Florida, supplied the impacted product, “Giant Brand Wild Caught Sockeye Smoked Salmon, 4 oz.” that was then sold in Giant stores in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and D.C.

The specific items being recalled are “packages with UPC 68826715832 sold with Lot number R4132 (printed on the clear plastic vacuum bag visible through the cardboard sleeve window),” according to the FDA.

Customers will be able to return affected items to stores for a full refund, according to Giant.

Despite the voluntary recall, no cases of listeria infection by consumers of the fish have yet been reported, according to the FDA. The possible contamination was uncovered by routine regulatory testing undertaken by the Maryland Department of Health.

The FDA and Seven Seas International are continuing to investigate the root cause of the potential listeria contamination.

