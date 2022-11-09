Democrat Greg Landsman ousted longtime Republican Rep. Steve Chabot in Ohio on Tuesday, delivering the first red-to-blue flip of the night.

Several networks called the case around midnight. At that point, with more than 90% of the votes in, Mr. Landsman had a 52%-48% lead.

Mr. Chabot is the ninth most-senior Republican in the House, having served from 1995 to 2009, then from 2011 to present. He was defeated in the 2008 election but recaptured the seat in the GOP’s 2010 wave.

His race this year was considered one to watch, though prognosticators had given him the edge.

Mr. Landsman is a member of the Cincinnati City Council.

