Pennsylvania’s longest-serving state representative was reelected Tuesday — despite having died last month.

Democratic lawmaker Tony DeLuca died of lymphoma on Oct. 9 at 85 years old, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Election officials said it was too late for him to be taken off the ballot for the race in his Allegheny County district, so he “ran” against Green Party candidate Zarah Livingston and won handily with 82% of the vote, according to WPXI, a Pittsburgh TV station.

The strange circumstance means his seat will be filled by a special election, likely held in the early spring, a campaign spokeswoman told WTAE, another Pittsburgh TV station.

DeLuca had represented Pennsylvania’s 32nd District for 39 years prior to his death.

