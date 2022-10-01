The Air Force is unable to fly 116 of its 128 C-130H cargo planes due to issues with how the propellers on the craft were assembled, Air Mobility Command confirmed Friday.

The 116 affected planes, which consist of the C-130H model and variants, were initially grounded Tuesday. Inspections continue to figure out which of those aircraft have defective propeller barrels.

“[The] propeller barrels in question had been installed in 100 C-130Hs, as well as the entire inventories of eight MC-130H Combat Talons, seven EC-130H Compass Calls, and one TC-130H,” according to Defense News.

Air Mobility Command told Defense News that the issue was uncovered by a maintenance crew. While running a test on a plane that had recently undergone maintenance, they found that the propeller was persistently leaky.

Technicians discovered a crack in the propeller’s barrel, and further inspection uncovered two more planes with the same issue. Air Mobility Command then mandated the field inspection of all planes with the older model of propeller, before ordering all problematic propellers replaced.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.