Two climate protesters were arrested Sunday after supergluing themselves to a famous Picasso painting in Melbourne, Australia.

The Extinction Rebellion activists attached themselves to the glass casing around Pablo Picasso’s “Massacre in Korea” at the National Gallery of Victoria, according to the group’s Twitter account. They stood alongside a banner that said “Climate Chaos = War and Famine.”

A 59-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman were arrested and later released without being charged, according to the Guardian. They reportedly shouted “stop coal, stop gas, stop oil, stop logging” during their demonstration.

On Sunday 9 October, climate protesters from Extinction Rebellion glued themselves to the glass covering Picasso’s “Massacre in Korea” at the NGV. pic.twitter.com/GXQqFVG5N2 — XRVicAus (@XRVicAus) October 9, 2022

The artwork was on loan to the gallery as part of its Picasso Century exhibition, and the group tweeted that the painting wasn’t harmed by the stunt.

“[We] knew we could do this action without damaging the artwork itself,” an Extinction Rebellion spokesperson told the Guardian. “Our intention was always to glue on to the [Perspex covering] protecting it.”

One of the activists arrested, Tony Gleeson, told the Guardian that “There are no actions too extreme to take at this moment to draw attention to the urgency of fixing this problem now.”

