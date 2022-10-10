A San Francisco city councilman said the Blue Angels shouldn’t be allowed to fly over the city’s skies after their final show in the annual Fleet Week was cut short due to poor weather.

District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston tweeted out his opinion soon after the show was officially canceled over fog.

The Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over San Francisco. That’s it. That’s the tweet. — Dean Preston (@DeanPreston) October 9, 2022

The self-described democratic socialist didn’t elaborate on why he thought that, but it may be at odds with his constituents.

Thousands had gathered Sunday in the parks just east of the Golden Gate Bridge to watch the air show before the Blue Angels called off their final performance, according to KRON-TV.

“We want to send a special thank you to the city of San Francisco for the hospitality and we are looking forward to clearer skies next year, at San Francisco Fleet Week 2023,” the Blue Angels said in a tweet.

