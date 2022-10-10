PayPal has reversed a policy to fine users who “promote misinformation” or publish content the payment platform deems “unfit,” following widespread criticism of its plan.

PayPal’s Acceptable Use Policy update originally said users would be subject to penalties of $2,500 per violation. The since-deleted policy sought to prevent people from sending content that PayPal decided was objectionable, promoted misinformation or was otherwise unfit for publication, among other things.

“An AUP notice recently went out in error that included incorrect information,” a PayPal spokesperson said Sunday in a statement. “PayPal is not fining people for misinformation and this language was never intended to be inserted in our policy. We’re sorry for the confusion this has caused.”

While PayPal said the fines were never intended to take effect, the policy detailing the fines was visible on PayPal’s website in September and removed in October after public outcry, including from former executives. The original plan since removed from PayPal’s website is available via the Internet Archive.

Before the change in plans, former PayPal President David Marcus ripped the policy on Twitter, saying he had a hard time criticizing a company he used to love.

“@PayPal’s new AUP goes against everything I believe in,” Mr. Marcus tweeted Saturday. “A private company now gets to decide to take your money if you say something they disagree with. Insanity.”

“Agreed,” replied Elon Musk, who helped create PayPal and formerly served as its CEO.

Many Twitter users began encouraging people to close their PayPal accounts or publish screenshots this weekend purporting to show they shuttered their accounts.

After PayPal removed the planned financial penalties for its customers, people expressed skepticism about the company’s claim that it was all a big misunderstanding.

“My guess is people started closing their PayPal accounts, and it was at that moment that PayPal decided there was an issue with their new terms of service,” Rep. Thomas Massie, Kentucky Republican, tweeted Saturday evening.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican, encouraged her Twitter followers to study PayPal’s actions to combat people looking to silence others’ speech.

“Remember that the only reason PayPal won’t be fining people $2,500 for “misinformation” is because we spoke up, boycotted them and cancelled our accounts,” Ms. Boebert tweeted. “Do not silently be a player in the game of cancel culture. Fight back.”

• Ryan Lovelace can be reached at rlovelace@washingtontimes.com.