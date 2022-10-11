A coalition of conservation groups is offering a $51,400 reward for information that leads to a conviction in the case of six wolf deaths from poisoning in Stevens County, Washington.

Washington officials on Monday announced the updated reward.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has been investigating the case since the first four wolves of the “Wedge” wolfpack were found dead from poison in northeastern Washington in February.

Another two members of that pack were found dead from poison about a month afterward.

Anyone with information on the case can also inform the authorities by calling “WDFW’s poaching hotline, 877-933-9847, or by texting a tip to 847411.”

The conservation groups offering rewards are the Center for Biological Diversity, Conservation Northwest, Defenders of Wildlife, Kettle Range Conservation Group, Northwest Animal Rights Network, Sierra Club – Washington Chapter, Washington Wildlife First, and Western Watersheds Project.

“This is a tragic, unnecessary loss to our state’s endangered wolf population. … This cowardly act flies in the face of committed efforts from biologists, policymakers and ranchers working to recover and coexist with wolves in Washington,” wrote Zoe Haney, a wolf biologist with Defenders of Wildlife.

Jocelyn Leroux, the Washington and Montana director of the Western Watersheds Project, said, “Six poisoned wolves and no answers after eight months is a dark spot on Washington’s wolf recovery efforts. Targeting a state endangered species through such cruel and archaic means is reprehensible.”

These recent fatalities are not the first time the “Wedge” pack has dealt with death; the wolves have been killed off intentionally twice before due to predation on local cattle, according to The Associated Press.

Wolves were only reintroduced to Washington in 2008, after having been extirpated from the area in the 20th century at the urging of the cattle industry.

The species is listed as endangered under Washington state law and is listed as endangered in the western two-thirds of the state under the federal Endangered Species Act.

Under Washington state law, the illegal killing of a wolf is a gross misdemeanor, resulting in up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 if convicted.

