A Missouri man has been charged with rape after a malnourished woman wearing a dog collar told neighbors she’d escaped captivity in the man’s house.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Timothy Haslett Jr. of Excelsior Springs is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault.

A neighbor told KSHB in Kansas City that she saw a young woman “hunched over,” practically crawling up her front steps around 7:45 a.m. Friday morning. She saw ligature marks around the woman’s wrists and ankles.

The neighbor went to call the police, but that startled the woman, who said she was afraid that her captor would return to kill them both. That’s when she ran next door to another neighbor.

“She heard a woman screaming and came knocking on the door, so she opened the door and the lady said, ‘You have to help me, I’ve been raped, I’ve been held captive,’” the granddaughter of the second neighbor told KSHB.

One of the neighbors said that the woman looked to weigh less than 100 pounds and appeared to be wearing a homemade shock collar. She also had duct tape hanging from her neck, as if it had been pulled down from her mouth.

The woman said she believed she’d been in captivity since at least September, per the neighbors. She told one of the neighbors that she made a break for it when her captor left the home.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the case is being handled by Kansas City crime scene investigators.

