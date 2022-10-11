The Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity at the University of Miami had its chapter closed after an anonymous report of drugged drinks at a party and a video appearing to show fraternity brothers chanting about sexually assaulting women.

The fraternity’s national governing body shut down the Florida Gamma chapter after catching wind of the reported behavior at the chapter’s “Adult Swim” pool party on Oct. 1, according to the Miami Hurricane, the college’s student newspaper.

“On Friday, the Sigma Phi Epsilon’s National Board of Directors unanimously decided to revoke the charter of the chapter at University of Miami,” a spokeswoman for the fraternity told the student newspaper.

“The National Headquarters received admissible information that SigEp members violated policy and engaged in actions that are not aligned with the values of this Fraternity,” she said.

The Hurricane reported that it obtained video and other reports to corroborate the accusations, including having talked with one female attendee who said she noticed white powder in her cup.

That woman, as well as another woman who spoke with the newspaper, heard from other female attendees about suspecting their drinks had been doctored with “roofies,” a slang term for rohypnol and similar “date rape drugs.” The women had become uncharacteristically sick after consuming a few drinks.

A video of the chant appears to show members of the fraternity saying they “dig up” a woman and then repeatedly have sex with her.

WFOR-TV, the CBS affiliate in Miami, reported that the chant was about raping women’s corpses.

The station said that no charges have been filed over the accusations, and that it’s uncertain whether the school will take disciplinary action.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.