Oregon beachgoers alerted police to an unexpected and explosive surprise recently — three grenades had washed ashore, with instructions on their use printed on them.

The three explosive devices were simulator grenades, which are designed to simulate the sound and flash of grenades in battle during military training exercises rather than cause death.

The Newport Police Department recovered the devices last week between Yaquina Bay State Park and Agate Beach.

An alert from the department on Facebook provides a picture and description of the devices as white and with a label that reads “Warning Explosive.”

“The label clearly states the item is a Simulator Hand Grenade M116A. If you encounter such a device, please do not handle or attempt to move it,” the police post said.

If beachgoers or others find another one of the grenades, they are urged to report the location to the police so that it may be recovered.

The picture provided by police also shows instructions on how to activate the simulator grenade.

Authorities in Newport have since handed the seized devices over to the U.S. Air Force for further inspection, according to the Guardian.

The origin of the three simulator grenades has not yet been determined.

