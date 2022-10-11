Actor Tom Cruise could go where no civilian has gone before — on a spacewalk — if his plans go forward to shoot an action movie on the International Space Station and in space.

The plot of the planned movie takes place mostly on Earth before Mr. Cruise’s character is forced by events to go into space to save the day.

Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman Donna Langley told the BBC Wednesday that “Tom Cruise is taking us to space. He’s taking the world to space. … Taking a rocket up to the space station and shooting and hopefully being the first civilian to do a spacewalk outside of the space station.”

The ground control helping the potential “Major Tom” on his quest to make interstellar history would come from both NASA and SpaceX, according to Variety.

The movie would be directed by Doug Liman, who collaborated with Mr. Cruise on 2014’s “Edge of Tomorrow” and 2017’s “American Made.”

The pair pitched the movie, which has no publicly known title as of yet, to Ms. Langley over Zoom during the pandemic. The picture has not yet begun production.

The projected cost of the movie could be as high as $200 million, according to Variety.

The movie is set to be produced by the new studio Space Entertainment Enterprise, which has plans to launch a studio module, SEE-1, into space to attach to the International Space Station and become operational by December 2024.

“SEE-1 is an incredible opportunity for humanity to move into a different realm and start an exciting new chapter in space. It will provide a unique, and accessible home for boundless entertainment possibilities,” producer duo and co-founders of S.E.E. Dmitry and Elena Lesnevsky said.

