A traffic stop in San Bernardino, California, turned up 259 pounds of methamphetamine worth about $802,900 in street value, police said Monday.

A few days ago, officers performed a traffic stop on a person they believed beforehand to be transporting large quantities of narcotics into San Bernardino.

Upon searching the vehicle, the officers uncovered around 15 pounds of meth concealed in a large black trash bag.

Afterward, a search warrant was executed at the suspect’s residence, where the police found another 244 pounds of meth, as well as $8,650.

The overall street value of the seized meth was approximately $802,900.

The suspect has since been “arrested on felony charges, booked into jail, and his vehicle was towed,” police said.

