MESA, Ariz. — Sandi Marley and her older sister Debbie Kocour turned out for former President Donald Trump’s rally sporting T-shirts that read: “Joe, You Know I Won” and “We the People are Pissed Off.”

The sisters, both in their late 60s, are among the legions of voters across the country that still believe — almost 21 months after President Biden put his hand on the Bible and took the oath of office — that dark forces ripped the election away from Mr. Trump.

“Too much proves that this election was stolen,” said Ms. Kocour, a commercial real estate agent.

“You know, it’s not, it’s not, about Trump,” she said. “It’s about our voices need to be heard. That’s what the Constitution is all about, and why are we not being heard? And why are conservatives being suppressed? That’s like sickening.”

Mr. Trump has pointed to unfounded claims of widespread ballot-box tampering, bogus voting and other shenanigans, but for Ms. Marley, her suspicions of a stolen election were a matter of math.

“I only know three or four people who didn’t vote for Trump,” the retired restaurant owner, said, scanning the massive crowd gathered in the dusty heat to see the former president. “I mean if all these people voted for Trump, and I mean look at this, how come he didn’t win?”

The sentiment runs so deep among some voters that it has transformed the national political landscape, forcing candidates to pick sides in a debate where the heft of evidence leans one way, while the voice of a former president pushes the other way.

“I ran twice, I won twice, and I did much better the second time than I did the first,” Mr. Trump said at his rally.

The 2022 midterms will be the first true test of the electoral fallout.

The Washington Post calculates that of 569 contests for the House, Senate and other statewide offices, 299 feature a Republican candidate that has questioned or outright denied Mr. Biden’s 2020 victory.

Nowhere is the trend more visible than here in Arizona where Mr. Biden bested Mr. Trump by just over 10,000 votes, making him the first Democrat since 1996 to carry the state in a presidential election.

The GOP-led state Senate launched a taxpayer-funded probe of voting tabulations in Maricopa County, tapping a firm called Cyber Ninjas, which had no experience in such an endeavor, to conduct the audit.

The review confirmed Mr. Biden’s win.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Bronovich, a Republican, launched his own probe, which has produced scattered charges but no evidence of significant fraud.

Despite those GOP-led reviews, Mr. Trump’s backers are still suspicious.

“None of it was reported in the news,” said Lori Anonsen, who recently retired from teaching at a community college. “There was so much fraud.”

She is not certain there was enough fraud to swing the election, but she is certain there were “major fraud issues.”

“It needs to be cleaned up,” she said.

Fraud-minded GOP voters in Arizona this year selected a slate of Trump-endorsed candidates — from Senate nominee Blake Masters to gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem — all of whom won primaries after going all-in on the rigged election claims.

Outside of the GOP, though, few are buying the stolen-election pitch, forcing the candidates to try to pivot to other issues that may win with a general election audience.

Mike Noble, the pollster of record in Arizona with OH Predictive Insights, said the repercussions of the stolen election claims run deep and threaten to undermine Republicans in a year in which they should be in the driver’s seat.

Arizona has a long history of early voting, and it’s usually worked to Republicans’ advantage, with GOP supporters turning out large ahead of time. This year, though, Democrats have the early-voting advantage here, according to recent surveys.

That means they’ll have a good idea of which votes they’ve already banked on Election Day, and can focus on turning out those who haven’t cast ballots yet. Republicans, meanwhile, will have to orchestrate a massive Election Day turnout to win.

“Republicans, in the last four years, have been their own worst enemy here,” Mr. Noble said.

Still, Mr. Trump and a number of the speakers at the rally Sunday in Mesa stuck with their message.

“You have to go out and ideally vote, ideally vote, on Nov. 8,” Mr. Trump. “You know, the mail-in ballots, or sometimes I will say things like the fake mail-in ballots, but I don’t want to say that because that’s so controversial, but the mail-in ballots are just not as good as being out there on Nov. 8.”

As for Democrats, he said, “They cheat.”

The message has resonated.

Mr. Noble’s latest survey found that 82% of Democrats plan to cast their vote by mail before Election Day. That compares to 53% of independents, and 47% of Republicans.

On the other hand, 4% of Democrats, 20% of independents, and 27% of Republicans plan to vote in person on Election Day.

The same survey found threats to Democracy are tied with immigration as the third most pressing issue to voters — ranking behind concerns about the economy and inflation abortion.

The election claims have also gotten tied up in other GOP voter frustrations over COVID lockdowns, inflation, gas prices and immigration, as well as a general sense of American decline.

Bob, who declined to give his last name after describing himself as an Army veteran pushing 80 years old, said he started digging into things after the election and concluded that there is a group of well-connected, “brilliant people” who are powerful enough to change the history books and “get Christ out of schools.”

Asked whether he is convinced those same forces that titled the 2020 election, he said, “Yes.”

“But I don’t know why,” he said.

