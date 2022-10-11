Vice President Kamala Harris used a late-night interview to highlight President Biden’s decision to pardon Americans convicted of marijuana possession, declaring “nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed.”

Speaking to NBC’s Seth Meyers, the Democrat said Mr. Biden’s pardons were the first step and the issue could play a role in the midterm elections.

“We’re urging governors and states to take our lead and pardon people who have been criminalized for possession of marijuana,” Ms. Harris said. “If Congress acts, there is a uniform approach to this and so many other issues. But Congress needs to act.”

Nineteen states and D.C. allow for the recreational use of marijuana while about three dozen permit medical use, though the drug is considered illegal at the federal level.

Ms. Harris said voters should ask candidates where they stand on the issue and “vote accordingly.”

Mr. Biden last week issued a pardon of all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession and urged governors to follow his lead at the state level. While few of the thousands of persons impacted by the decision are likely in jail, the convictions can make it hard to get employment or housing.

Ms. Harris also said abortion access is a key issue in the coming elections. She said if Democrats gain two seats in the Senate, they can codify the nationwide right to abortion that was overturned by the Supreme Court earlier this year.

She also noted that senators hold clout for a longer time than House members.

“These Senate seats — six years terms,” she said.

Ms. Harris said the conservative majority of the Supreme Court might take a second look at contraception access or gay marriage, raising the stakes.

“There is so much on the line with these issues that affects everyone and the people you love, so for that reason let’s take it seriously, and let’s speak with our vote,” she said.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.