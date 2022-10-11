Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with the West to provide an “air shield” over his country after another wave of Russian attacks killed at least 19 people Tuesday, while the U.S. and its allies warned Moscow that further escalation will be met with “severe consequences.”

Mr. Zelenskyy on Tuesday morning addressed a virtual gathering of the G-7, composed of the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Britain. His comments came amid a brutal string of Russian drone-and-missile attacks that have targeted Ukrainian infrastructure over the past several days.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the strikes — the heaviest since the early days of the war in February — on the heels of a weekend explosion that damaged the sole bridge linking Russia with the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow forcibly annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Moscow has blamed Kyiv for the blast.

The U.S. and its Western allies have provided Ukraine with a host of defensive systems and other military equipment since the start of the war in February. But Mr. Zelenskyy said the new attacks demonstrate that his country needs more.

“I am asking you to strengthen the overall effort to help financially with the creation of an air shield for Ukraine. Millions of people will be grateful to the Group of Seven for such assistance,” he said in a virtual address to the G-7, according to English-media translations of his remarks.

Ukrainian officials said the latest Russian assault, like the ones on Monday, targeted both civilian areas and energy infrastructure. The Russian assault on Monday near the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia hit residential buildings, a school, and medical facilities, Ukrainian officials said.

In a statement after Mr. Zelenskyy’s address, the G-7 leaders condemned the strikes.

“Our meeting took place against the backdrop of the most recent missile attacks against civilian infrastructure and cities across Ukraine, leading to the death of innocent civilians. We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms and recall that indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations constitute a war crime. We will hold President Putin and those responsible to account,” the group of leaders said.

The seven-nation bloc also warned Mr. Putin against further escalation in Ukraine, singling out the danger that the Kremlin may turn to even deadlier weapons as it faces more setbacks in its ground war.

“We deplore deliberate Russian escalatory steps, including the partial mobilization of reservists and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric, which is putting global peace and security at risk. We reaffirm that any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences,” the G-7 said.

The G-7 statement also condemned Belarus, which has allowed Russian forces to use its territory from which to launch attacks across the border into Ukraine. Belarus on Tuesday also announced the formation of a joint force with Russia, which the G-7 condemned as further evidence of Minsk’s “complicity” with the Russian invasion.

At a United Nations briefing in Geneva, officials said the Russian attacks — particularly those targeting Ukrainian power plants — could be considered war crimes.

“Damage to key power stations and lines ahead of the upcoming winter raises further concerns for the protection of civilians and in particular the impact on vulnerable populations,” Ravina Shamdasani, the U.N.’s high commissioner for human rights, told reporters. “Attacks targeting civilians and objects indispensable to the survival of civilians are prohibited under international humanitarian law.”

Russian officials have defended the recent strikes on Ukraine. But Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday downplayed the prospect of a tactical nuclear strike, saying such escalation would only happen if Russia felt it was under imminent attack.

The country’s nuclear doctrine, he said, calls for “exclusively retaliatory measures intended to prevent the destruction of the Russian Federation as a result of direct nuclear strikes or the use of other weapons that raise the threat for the very existence of the Russian state,” he said.

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.

