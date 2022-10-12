Supporters of Herschel Walker’s Senate bid in Georgia have launched an advertisement that shows police footage of a 2020 incident in which Sen. Raphael Warnock’s ex-wife claimed he ran over her foot.

Paramedics were unable to find an injury on ex-wife Ouleye Ndoye, and the Democratic senator was not charged with a crime. Still, the footage paints Mr. Warnock in a poor light.

“I just can’t believe he would run me over,” Ms. Ndoye says in the ad. “I’ve tried to keep the way that he acts under wraps for a long time, and today he crossed the line. So that is what is going on here, and he is a great actor. He is phenomenal at putting on a really good show.”

A super PAC that is supporting Mr. Walker, 34N22, is spending $1.5 million on the ad, which attempts to turn the tables after months of intense scrutiny of Mr. Walker’s past.

Family members claim Mr. Walker, a former Georgia football legend, subjected them to domestic abuse, and a woman claims Mr. Walker paid for an abortion, as access to the procedure plays a key role in the midterm election debate.

The Georgia race is among several closely watched contests that will determine control of the Senate, which is split 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as a tie-breaker for Democrats.

Mr. Warnock and his Democratic counterpart, Jon Ossoff, won dual victories in Senate races in January 2021 to deliver the Senate majority to Democrats.

But Mr. Warnock faces another tough fight in this round. The Real Clear Politics average of polls shows Mr. Warnock with a 3-percentage-point lead.

The candidates will likely address their personal issues in a debate scheduled for Friday in Savannah. Early voting in Georgia begins Monday.

