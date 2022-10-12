Blake Shelton is leaving “The Voice” at the end of the next season as new celebrity judges join the TV show.

The country music star, who has been on the singing competition show since it started in 2011, said quitting it was a difficult decision.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice,’” Mr. Shelton said in a joint statement with network NBC on Instagram. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me.”

He gave shoutouts to the bonds he’s made with show host Carson Daly and all of the coaches, which includes his wife, singer Gwen Stefani, who he met on the show.

Ms. Stefani commented on Mr. Shelton’s Instagram post announcing his departure: “I am so proud of you and so blessed to have found [you.] Your talent brings joy to the hearts of so many people and I am so lucky to be part of [your] life’s journey.”

Mr. Shelton has coached eight winners during his tenure on the show and 15 of his former artists have reached #1 on iTunes’ Top Songs chart.

The singer is hosting the current season alongside John Legend, Camila Cabello and Ms. Stefani.

Season 23 of the show will debut next spring with new coaches Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan from One Direction and Kelly Clarkson.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.